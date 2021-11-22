﻿Crame health workers set to receive booster shots this week

The Philippine National Police will start the inoculation of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) additional or third shots to 1,300 of its medical workers at the Camp Crame national headquarters.

Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, PNP deputy chief for administration, said in an interview on Sunday that they want to prepare their health front-liners for deployment in the three-day national vaccination program.

The “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” days are slated November 29 to December 1.

Vera Cruz, also the commander of Administrative Support and Covid-19 Task Force (ASCOFT), said they received 111 vials (six doses each) of Pfizer vaccines from the Department of Health (DOH) on Friday.

“We will use the 111 vials on Monday, November 22,” Vera Cruz told the Philippine News Agency (PNA). “Crame-based medical front-liners lang muna na naka-eight months na simula sa (We will prioritize Crame-based medical front-liners as it has been eight months since they got their) second doses.”

The DOH earlier said fully vaccinated health care workers can choose from among Pfizer, Moderna and Sinovac as additional shots.

As of Sunday, the PNP Health Service said that 209,358 or 92.74 percent of the 225,747 PNP active personnel have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Among dependents, 371 aged 12 to 17 and 2,253 adults have received their shots.

The data also showed 1,273 are unvaccinated “without valid” reasons while 859 others have “valid” reasons.

Vaccination of PNP dependents is ongoing while cops on field assignments, like those in Quarantine Control Points, will get additional shots next.

Also on Sunday, the PNP logged four new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total active cases to 109, while 11 recoveries raised the overall tally to 41,928 out of a total of 42,162 cases.

