﻿CP-NPA infiltrates gov’t offices thru workers’ unions: ex-cadre

MANILA – The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) has infiltrated a number of government offices through the different employees union under the umbrella of the Confederation for Unity Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE).

In a virtual press conference on April 7, former NPA cadre Jeffrey ‘Ka Eric’ Celiz, now Secretary-General of the Abante Sambayanan, revealed that the CPP-NPA-NDF employs three layers of infiltration in order to penetrate various government offices.

Celiz said about 1.7 million government workers are affiliates of COURAGE.

“Ang courage ay recruitment platform and recruitment agency created precisely by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) para mag infiltrate ng hanay ng ating mga government rank and file workers (Courage is a recruitment platform and recruitment agency created precisely by the CPP to infiltrate the rank and file government workers) numbering more than 1.7 million,” he said.

He said this is based on the doctrines, orientation, experiences, and strategic direction of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

Celiz added that the value and importance of government workers are very strategic in order to infiltrate, radicalize, recruit and move the CPP-NPA-NDF and weaken the government from within.

“Napakahalaga ng papel ng mga government workers na kinu-consider ng communist party as the transmission belt o daluyan ng serbisyo at ugnayan ng gobyerno at ng mamamayan (The role played by government workers is vital as they are considered by the CPP as the transmission belt or medium of flow between the government and the people),” he said.

Revolutionary dual tactics

Celiz added that this is part of the revolutionary dual tactics where Courage poses as an open, legal organization, but in reality, it is the NPA cadre operatives who organize them in urban centers.

He said this is happening in various government employees union not only with the Sandigan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Organisasyon (SENADO) and in the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Social Welfare Employees Association of the Philippines (SWEAP) which has disaffiliated with COURAGE in early 2021

“Hindi lang ito sa Senate, ganun din po sa Supreme Court and even in the other 37 or more agencies of government, including DSWD, na unti unti nang tumitiwalag, humihiwalay at nagbubunyag ng infiltration, manipulation, deception, recruitment, and radicalization na ginagawa ng CPP NPA NDF sa hanay ng mga kawani ng empleyado ng gobyerno, including sa National Housing Authority at iba’t ibang sangay ng pamahalan (This is not only in Senate, but also at the Supreme Court and even in 37 or more agencies of the government, including DSWD that slowly disaffiliated and revealed the infiltration, manipulation, deception, recruitment, and radicalization done by the CPP-NPA-NDF among government employees including NHA and other agencies),” he added.

3 layers of infiltration

The first step, he said, is to recruit members through their advocacy using issue-based organizations.

“Sa case ng Senado, yung mga employees association nila, nagtayo muna sila ng grupo ng mga empleyado, nung mga manggagawa sa Senado, and issue nila welfare and benefits (In the Senate, their employees’ association, they created groups of Senate employees and their issue is the welfare and benefits),” he said.

Celiz said this is a legitimate issue nobody would contradict, but thereafter, they will affiliate the employees associated with COURAGE that will begin to radicalize government workers to become critical and fight government authorities or the head of the agency to which they belong.

When the leaders continue to move forward, they go to the second layer, one by one, activists and potential leaders identified among the ranks of the government workers who are within a chapter or affiliate unit of COURAGE will be recruited based on their security level and potential to be developed as cadre or leader organizers.

After which they will be recruited to the underground organization Makabayang Kawaning Pilipino (MKP).

“Dito na nagsisimula ang pagsisinungaling at ang panloloko kasi ang MKP ay hindi open organization, underground ito at connected ito sa NDF, tumutulong ito sa armadong pagkilos at operasyon ng CPP NPA NDF, at ito ang delikado kasi ito ay recruitment sa loob mismo ng chapter ng COURAGE (Here starts the lies and deception because MKP is not an open organization. This is underground and connected to the NDF. They help in the armed movement and operations of the CPP-NPA-NDF, and this is dangerous because the recruitment happens right inside the chapter of COURAGE. The third level is the recruitment to become members of the CPP),” he said.

This, he said, is the same pattern and process being applied to public school teachers, the youth, students, and even in the communities.

Celiz added that this should also serve as a wake-up call for Senate President Tito Sotto and all the members of the Senate to understand that there is a need to review and revisit the process of hiring of employees, including the operations of the employees association.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency