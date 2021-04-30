﻿Covid variants recorded in 139 states; global cases reach 148.7M

MANILA – The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) variants of concern (VOC) are spreading in at least 139 countries while the global case count has reached 148,763,564 as of April 28, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

In its weekly report, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the new Covid-19 cases globally have increased for the ninth consecutive week, with nearly 5.7 million new infections reported in the last week – surpassing previous peaks.

The number of new deaths, on the other hand, rose for the sixth consecutive week, with over 87,000 new fatalities reported.

Based on its data collected from April 18 to 25, the UN body said all regions are reporting decreases in case of incidence apart from the South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions.

South-East Asia reported the highest number of new cases at 2,269,114. But while a number of countries in the region are reporting an increase, WHO said India accounts for the vast majority of new infections from this regional trend and 38 percent of global cases reported in the past week.

Source: Philippines News Agency