﻿Covid positive former fisheries minister Narayan Chandra hospitalised

Former fisheries and livestock Minister Narayan Chandra Chando and also Khulna-5 MP, was hospitalised Wednesday after testing positive.

He was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at around 9am, Khulna District Awami League Joint Secretary Advocate Farid Ahmed told UNB.

Bangladesh’s Covid-19 situation is getting from bad to worse. It reported a record-high number of daily Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning after confirming its first cases on March 8 last year.

The country, battling to get a second coronavirus wave under control, also reported more than 100 deaths for a fourth straight day.

The new 8,822 cases have pushed Bangladesh’s caseload to 913,258, and 115 more fatalities brought its toll to 14,503.

