﻿Covid-positive Dumaguete dad urges people to stay home

A member of the city council here who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) called on the people to be responsible, stay home and not get out unless necessary.

Lawyer Michael Bandal, in a telephone interview Tuesday, said the only way to address the rising cases of Covid-19 in Negros Oriental and in this provincial capital city is for people to adhere to safety protocols and avoid unnecessary gatherings because “Covid-19 is treacherous”.

“You can never know when it strikes and how you get it,” he said, adding that instead of criticizing the government, the people should cooperate with authorities and adhere to the law.

Bandal announced on social media on Monday afternoon that he and Councilor-lawyer Karissa Tolentino tested positive for Covid-19. The announcement came hours after Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo was also found positive for the virus.

He said they exhibited symptoms during the weekend, took the rapid test and were found reactive, so they decided to undergo reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing which confirmed that they were infected with the pathogen.

Bandal said he is confused as to where he might have contracted the virus because he is always observing proper protocols and is mindful of his surroundings particularly when attending job-related activities.

“It is not easy when you get infected because you go through a wave of mixed emotions and it can get downright boring when you are in isolation,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

He and Tolentino are currently in isolation facilities.

The city councilor noted that many people are taking the coronavirus lightly and they would only have a change of heart once they get infected.

“There are times I drive around the city and there are people drinking along the roadside, not to mention establishments that are sometimes overcrowded,” he said.

Public cooperation is the key to bringing down the Covid-19 cases because even strict law enforcement and the imposition of a higher form of quarantine is not an assurance it will stop the spread, Bandal said.

Source: Philippines News Agency