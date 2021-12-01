﻿Covid-infected priest credits vaccine for his ‘mild’ condition

MANILA – A 52-year-old Catholic prelate who is currently battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) urged those who have yet to get vaccinated to take advantage of the government’s free jabs.

Boac Bishop Marcelino Antonio Maralit encouraged participation in the ongoing “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” national vaccination drive that will end Wednesday.

“Get vaccinated, not only for you but also for your loved ones,” he said in a video uploaded on the the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines website on Monday. “When you join the vaccination program, you are not only helping yourself, you are helping our society.”

The two-minute video was recorded inside his hospital room in Lucena City, Quezon province on Monday.

He said he is recovering well and attributed his mild condition to the vaccine and the doctors and health care workers who are taking care of him.

“It is very difficult to get Covid and I am one of the witnesses to it,” he said, while holding his throat.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, head of the Catholic Church’s social service arm, Caritas Philippines, also encouraged the public to avail of the free vaccines.

“Getting vaccinated has been one of our strongest appeals,” Bagaforo said in a previous statement.

Fr. Tony Labiao, Caritas Philippines executive secretary, said that aside from opening their facilities as vaccination areas, they offer church volunteers and other resources to the Department of Health and the local government units.

“We will continue to do so until all is done with our vaccination program,” he said in a previous news release. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency