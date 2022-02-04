﻿Covid-19 vax for kids aged 5-11 in Taguig starts Feb. 7

The Taguig City government will start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years old against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on February 7.

Citing the latest data on Thursday, Mayor Lino Cayetano said a total of 9,519 kids belonging to this age group have been pre-registered for vaccination.

Two sites — the SMX Convention Center-SM Aura and the Lakeshore Vaccination Hub — will be opened for the activity.

Cayetano also urged all residents to register and book their children’s vaccination online at trace.taguig.gov.ph. or visit https://vaccination.taguiginfo.com/ for more updates and announcements on Covid-19 vaccination in Taguig City.

“Moving from pandemic to endemic, making the virus endemic, getting used to living with it is up to us, on how fast we act and adjust. Government must lead in this transition,” Cayetano said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier said the Covid-19 vaccination of minors aged 5 to 11 years old in Metro Manila will be piloted in six locations starting February 4.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said vaccination rollout for the said age group will initially be done at the Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, National Children’s Hospital, Manila Zoo, SM North Edsa (Skydome), and Fil Oil Gym in San Juan.

Aside from these locations in Metro Manila, Malaya said vaccinations for the minors will also be done in 30 locations in Central Luzon and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon).

Malaya reminded parents of the minors 5 to 11 years old with comorbidities to present their medical clearances and proof of relationship when having the minors vaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency