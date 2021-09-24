﻿Covid-19 vaccines administered in PH hit 42.1M

The Philippines has administered a total of 42.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the government’s task force for coronavirus pandemic response.

Data from the National Covid-19 vaccination dashboard showed 42,131,771 doses have been given to eligible Filipinos, with 23,107,813 receiving their first dose and 19,023,958 fully vaccinated.

The average daily jabs administered in the last seven days slightly slowed down to 371,671 doses, compared to 407,696 jabs recorded on Sept. 15.

The government has expanded the vaccination drive to health care workers, the elderly, adults with comorbidities, economic front-liners, and the indigent population nationwide.

To date, the Philippines has a total of 64,942,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with additional 951,210 doses of government-procured Pfizer vaccines arriving on Wednesday night and another 806,130 Pfizer doses to be delivered on Thursday.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., National Task Force against Covid-19 chief and vaccine czar, earlier said 61.91 percent of the total delivered jabs were procured by the national government, 24.74 percent were donated by various countries through the COVAX facility, 7.74 percent were purchased by the private sector and local government units (LGUs), and 5.60 percent were donations from bilateral partners.

“We are continuously working on increasing our vaccine inventory to achieve our goal of completely inoculating 77 million of the country’s total population by year-end,” he said.

Galvez said the Philippines is seen to have monthly deliveries of up to 30 million doses by the fourth quarter this year.

The Philippines has secured a total of 187.6 million doses for this year, 129 million doses of which are procured and rest are donations. These are composed of 42 million Sinovac, 40 million Pfizer-BioNTech, 20 million Moderna, 17 million Astrazeneca and 10 million Sputnik V vaccines.

Source: Philippines News Agency