﻿Covid-19 survivors among overseas Filipinos now 9.5K: DFA

The number of overseas Filipinos who survived the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) abroad has reached 9,554, with the addition of 28 recoveries this week.

The active cases, on the other hand, are currently pegged at 5,281.

From March 7 to 13, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 797 new infections, as well as eight new fatalities, which raised the death toll to 1,041.

Some 761 new cases were logged on March 8, a record-high for 2021, mostly from a Middle Eastern nation the DFA did not disclose.

Of the eight new fatalities caused by Covid-19 among Filipino nationals, the DFA said one came from the Americas while the rest were recorded in the Middle East/Africa.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Covid-19 recoveries and fatalities saw a slight decrease to 60.18 percent and 6.56 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, those under treatment increased to 33.26 percent,” the DFA said.

The breakdown of active cases per region this week is as follows: 826 in the Asia-Pacific region, 915 in Europe, 3,454 in the Middle East/Africa region, and 86 in the Americas.

Recoveries are still at the highest in the Middle East/Africa region with 4,756, followed by the Asia Pacific with 2,116, Europe with 2,101, and the Americas with 581.

