﻿Covid-19 reproduction number in NCR down to 0.46: OCTA

The coronavirus reproduction number in the National Capital Region (NCR) has dropped to 0.46 from 0.59 last week, the OCTA Research Group reported Friday.

Over Twitter, OCTA Research Group fellow Guido David said the seven-day average of new cases also went down to 1,044 from last week’s 1,824.

“The positivity rate in the NCR remained at 8 percent. The healthcare utilization rate (HCUR) for Covid-19 continued to drop to just 40 percent, from 47 percent a week ago,” he added.

Meantime, the region’s intensive care unit occupancy has decreased to 52 percent from 61 percent last week.

Among the 17 local government units (LGUs), only three have high risk average daily attack rate (ADAR) or number of new cases per 100,000 population. These are Mandaluyong with 11.46 ADAR; Taguig, 11.68; and San Juan, 13.58. The remaining LGUs have moderate risk ADAR.

All NCR LGUs have low risk infection rate ranging from 0.30 to 0.51 and low risk HCUR ranging from 13 percent to 58 percent.

As for the ICU occupancy, Muntinlupa is under high-risk classification at 82 percent.

Makati City has high risk ICU occupancy as well at 74 percent while Quezon City is under moderate risk at 62 percent.

On Thursday, the Department of Health reported 4,806 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,740,111 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency