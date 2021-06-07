﻿Covid-19 recovery tally now 1,195,181 with about 7K new survivors

MANILA – An additional 6,969 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the country’s overall recovery count to 1,195,181 on Monday.

In its Covid-19 bulletin, the Department of Health said this is equivalent to a recovery rate of 93.7 percent out of the Philippines’ total case tally which has already reached 1,276,004.

The DOH also reported 6,539 new confirmed cases and 71 new deaths.

These figures bring the overall tally of active cases to 58,854 and the death toll to 21,969.

The DOH said about 93.4 percent of the active cases are mild, 2.4 percent are asymptomatic, 1.3 percent are critical, 1.7 percent are severe, and 1.16 percent are moderate.

“There were 13 duplicates removed from the total case count as 10 of these are recoveries. Moreover, 21 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it said.

DOH data on June 5 showed that 13.3 percent of 45,047 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

All laboratories were operational on June 5 while seven laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

To date, 56 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 48 percent of 13,600 isolation beds, 49 percent of 6,000 ward beds, and 36 percent of 2,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

Based on data in the last 14 days, the seven non-reporting laboratories contribute, on average, 3.1 percent of samples tested and 5.4 percent of positive individuals.

Meanwhile, 49 percent of 700 intensive care unit beds, 39 percent of 3,800 isolation beds, 37 percent of 2,200 ward beds, and 33 percent of 800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the National Capital Region.

The public is reminded to stay at home and to observe minimum health standards when going out.

The DOH urged those experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to immediately isolate and contact the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams

Source: Philippines News Agency