﻿Covid-19 recoveries up by 8.1K: DOH

Some 8,109 individuals have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) which accounts for 93.6 percent of the total survivor count of 1,180,998, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Saturday.

In its daily bulletin, the DOH also logged 6,955 new infections which bring to 59,543 active cases in the country.

A total of 195 new fatalities were also recorded, raising the death toll to 21,732.

Since the pandemic started, some 1,262,273 have so far been afflicted with Covid-19, of which 4.7 percent are currently undergoing treatment, while 1.72 percent died.

As of this posting, around 93.5 percent of the active cases are mild, 2.4 percent are asymptomatic, 1.3 percent are critical, 1.7 percent are severe, and 1.16 percent are moderate.

The agency’s latest data also showed that 58 percent of the country’s 1,900 intensive care unit beds are occupied, including 48 percent of the 13,600 isolation beds and 49 percent of the 6,000 ward beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients.

In Metro Manila, 51 percent of its total 700 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients are in use as well as 37 percent of 3,800 allotted isolation beds, and 36 percent of 2,200 ward beds.

Source: Philippines News Agency