﻿Covid-19 recoveries up by 468 to 349,543

With 468 new recovered cases reported on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries nationwide reached 349,543.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 1,594 new infections, pushing the overall tally of active Covid-19 cases to 32,773.

Of the active cases, about 93 percent are mild, 10.1 percent are asymptomatic, 2.5 percent are severe, and 4.4 percent are in critical condition.

Majority of the new confirmed cases are from the City of Manila with 253, the province of Cavite with 126, Davao City with 78, Rizal with 78, and Quezon City with 73 infections.

A DOH data based on Nov. 4 report showed that 1,944 or 8 percent of the 24,153 who have tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

The department also reported 42 deaths, which brings the total death toll to 7,409.

“Six duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, two were recovered cases. Moreover, 14 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” it added.

As of Thursday, the DOH said it has 20,700 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Available are about 57 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 59 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 69 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

Meanwhile, about 78 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available.

Source: Philippines News Agency