﻿Covid-19 recoveries up by 369, total now 310,642

A total of 369 recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were reported on Tuesday, pushing the overall tally nationwide to 310,642.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 1,640 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 43,443.

Of the active cases, about 83 percent are mild, 11.6 percent are asymptomatic, 2.0 percent are severe, and 3.4 percent are in critical condition.

The majority of the newly announced cases are from Cavite with 86, Quezon City with 86, Batangas with 69, Bulacan with 62, and the City of Manila with 61 infections.

In a virtual media forum on Tuesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH opted to identify the specific location of the new infections to make the public become better informed for the “local response to immediately be implemented”.

Vergeire added that this also “helps provide information to local government units so that accountability will be there”.

The DOH also reported 17 deaths, which brought the death toll to 6,690.

Of the 17 deaths, 11 or 65 percent occurred in October, 5 or 29 percent in September, and one or 6 percent in April.

“Some 34 duplicates were removed from the total case count and 26 of these were recovered cases and two were deaths. Moreover, 4 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

As of Monday, the 112 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 35 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 4,163,064 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has 21,900 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 48 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 43 percent of 13,500 isolation beds; and 45 percent of 6,500 ward beds.

It added that around 23 percent of 2,100 ventilators are in use. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency