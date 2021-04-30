﻿Covid-19 recoveries in Caraga climb to 8.5K

BUTUAN CITY – The Department of Health in Caraga Region (DOH-13) reported Wednesday the recoveries of 8,549 patients from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) since March last year.

DOH-13 said the new recoveries stood at 72 as of April 27.

Thirty-three new Covid-19 cases were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total Covid-19 infections in the region to 9,820 since March last year.

Caraga has a remaining 920 active Covid-19 cases with 351 cumulative deaths.

Of the remaining active cases, 65.3 percent are considered asymptomatic, 31 percent are with mild symptoms, 3.3 percent with severe symptoms, and 0.5 percent critical.

The highest number of Covid-19 cases is recorded in Butuan City, with 3,376 cases, Agusan del Norte with 934, and Surigao del Sur with 859 cases.

“The 33 new Covid-19 cases are now on isolation in the different medical facilities in the region,” the DOH-13 said.

The agency also assured the public of the high percentage of availability of hospital beds and facilities in the region.

As of Tuesday, the treatment facilities in the region have 60 percent availability for ICU beds, 65 percent for isolation beds, and 84 percent for ward beds.

Eighty-four percent of the 31 ventilators in the region are also available.

DOH-13 also urged the public to continue following the health protocols mandated to contain the spread of the virus. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency