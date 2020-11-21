﻿Covid-19 recoveries among OFs now 7,478: DFA

The number of recoveries among Filipinos with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is now 7,478, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Saturday.

Based on its latest bulletin, the active cases stand at 3,247 while the death toll is at 834.

Since November 14, around 40 new infections, as well as four fatalities, were recorded. Within the same week, the agency also logged 17 new recoveries.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Covid-19 fatalities and those under treatment slightly decreased to 7.22 percent and 28.09 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, recoveries saw a slight increase to 64.69 percent,” it said in a statement.

Most of the active cases were logged in the Middle East/Africa at 2,329, followed by the Asia Pacific at 559, Europe at 228, and the Americas at 131.

Meanwhile, the recoveries among Filipinos by region are: 1,320 in the Asia Pacific, 986 in Europe, 4,652 in the Middle East/Africa, and 520 in the Americas.

The four fatalities this week were all reported in the Middle East/Africa, bringing the death toll among Filipinos with Covid-19 in the region to 549.

About 179 of the total casualties came from the Americas, 97 are from Europe, and nine from the Asia Pacific region. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency