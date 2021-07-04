﻿Covid-19 recoveries among OFs climb to 12,375

MANILA – A total of 141 Filipino nationals abroad have beaten the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) this week, raising the recovery count to 12,375, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported.

Based on Saturday’s available case bulletins from June 27 to July 3, the DFA said a total of 125 new infections and 10 fatalities were logged over the past week.

As of this posting, there are 7,269 active cases, at least 4,521 are recuperating in the Middle East/Africa region, 1,693 in the Asia Pacific, 940 in Europe, and 115 in the Americas.

The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 1,237, with 830 from the Middle East/Africa region, 244 in the Americas, 130 in Europe, and 33 in the Asia Pacific.

In its statement, the DFA said its personnel in its Foreign Service Posts “remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible.” (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency