﻿Covid-19 cases on downtrend in NegOr

Negros Oriental and this capital city have reported a downward trend in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, Covid-19 incident commander of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), in a virtual press briefing Monday afternoon said 82 new recoveries were reported on July 24 and July 25, with 44 new cases, which is much lower than the over 200 logged in a single day at the height of the surge of infections in the past months.

As of July 26, the total caseload of Negros Oriental is 10,322, including 9,516 recoveries, 601 active cases, and 205 recorded mortalities, Estacion said.

In this city, the number of cases also dropped following weeks of stricter community quarantine classification due to an unprecedented surge in infections.

A media release from the City Public Information Office (PIO) on Monday said no new case was reported on July 25, from seven on July 23.

Also, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients dropped to 21.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah Talla was quoted as saying the city has registered a total of 2,662 recoveries and 77 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo reiterated in the statement “the continued vigilance of authorities in implementing the health protocols and acceleration of the vaccination of eligible population to manage the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Negros Oriental was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from June 15 to 30 as the province experienced a surge in cases, resulting in full utilization of Covid-19 hospital beds and health workers being sent from Cebu as augmentation.

Dumaguete had the highest number of cases prior and during the MECQ, which President Rodrigo Duterte extended from July 1-15, after which the province was downgraded to general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

Meanwhile, the city has inoculated 14,943 eligible residents, who received both Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

A total of 22,177 vax jabs, covering the first and second doses, were administered in two vaccination sites – Robinsons Place Mall and the Barangay Pulantubig gymnasium.

Source: Philippines News Agency