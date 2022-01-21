﻿Covid-19 cases in Manila on ‘clear’ downward trend: OCTA

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the City of Manila is on a “clear” downward trend, OCTA Research Group said Wednesday.

OCTA Research Group member Guido David tweeted that the city’s seven-day average of new cases decreased in one week by 23 percent from 2,152 to 1,658.

Manila had 974 fresh cases on Tuesday based on data from the Department of Health (DOH).

Image from OCTA Research Group

Its reproduction number, the number of individuals a Covid-19 case could infect, has decreased to 1.50.

“The downward trend in Manila is now clear. Apart from Manila, San Juan and Malabon also had negative one week growth rates,” David said.

“While growth rates have slowed in NCR (National Capital Region) Plus, they are still accelerating in many HUCs outside NCR Plus,” David added.

Image from OCTA Research Group

NCR’s reproduction number is 2.07.

David advised residents to continue to remain vigilant in following health guidelines to sustain the trends.

Source: Philippines News Agency