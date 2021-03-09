﻿Covid-19 cases drop in NegOr

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Negros Oriental is already declining as the provincial government gears up for the massive inoculation of residents.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion, health committee chair of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), in a virtual press briefing on Monday, however, appealed to the public to not let their guard down against the dreaded disease.

Latest data showed more recoveries and a decline in the number of new cases in Negros Oriental.

Estacion said there are 38 recoveries and 15 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the province.

The new cases are from San Jose (four); Bayawan City (three); Dumaguete City and Sibulan (two each); Canlaon City, Sta. Catalina, Tayasan, and Guihulngan City (one each).

The 38 new recoveries are from Tanjay City (19); Guihulngan City (six); Dumaguete City (five); Basay (four); Bayawan City (two); Canlaon City and Tayasan (one each).

As of March 8, the province’s total caseload is 1,783 broken down into 1,631 recoveries, 97 active positive cases, and 55 mortalities, Estacion said.

She appealed to the people to continue adhering to the basic, minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks and face shields, observing safe physical distancing, and hand disinfection with the use of alcohol or soap and water.

Meanwhile, Estacion said two cases of the Covid-19 variant/mutation were reported in Negros Oriental, involving children from Guihulngan City and Bais City.

They tested negative in the RT PCR test upon arrival at the province.

Meanwhile, an initial batch of 5,000 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccines arrived at the Dumaguete-Sibulan airport on Monday morning, intended for Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Health authorities are still conducting an inventory and allocation of the vaccines as the rollout is expected to start on Tuesday.

Some five hospitals in this capital of Negros Oriental and one in Siquijor will receive the vaccines.

These are the provincial government-owned Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (NOPH) and four private hospitals, namely the Silliman University Medical Center (SUMC), Holy Child Hospital, Ace Dumaguete Doctors Hospital, all in Dumaguete City, and the Negros Polymedic Hospital in nearby Sibulan town; and the Siquijor provincial hospital, Estacion said.

