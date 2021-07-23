﻿Covid-19 cases among PGH front-liners down as jabs rate rises

The number of Covid-19 infections among the health care workers of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) has decreased as more of them got fully vaccinated.

In his Facebook post on Thursday, PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario said some health care workers who acquired the infection after having their second dose of Covid-19 jab suffered just mild symptoms.

“So far, the proportion of Covid 19 infection in the fully vaccinated group is 23 to 6,052. This shows the vaccine is effective, although it may not 100 percent prevent infection,” he said.

In May, the PGH reported 26 Covid-19 cases among its staff, with four of them fully vaccinated.

Three quarantined at home while one was admitted as a “moderate” case.

The 22 others cases were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

For the month of June, there were 28 Covid-19 cases.

Of the 19 breakthrough infections or those with two doses, six were admitted as mild cases and the remaining ones quarantined at home.

“Compared to May and June of 2020 when no vaccination was available and to May and June 2021 when more than 80 percent of the PGH staff are fully vaccinated, the Covid-19 incidence has gone down,” del Rosario said.

PGH health care workers were vaccinated mostly with Sinovac and AstraZeneca jabs.

Source: Philippines News Agency