﻿Courts in MECQ areas remain physically closed

The Supreme Court (SC) will continue adjusted work arrangements in courts, including physical closure in select areas, following the extended modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The National Capital Region, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna, will be under MECQ until May 14 and Quirino and Abra provinces and Santiago City in Isabela for the entire May.

In Administrative Circular No. 29-2021 dated April 30, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said all first and second level courts, and appellate collegiate courts and their judicial officers in the areas “shall continue to be physically closed until May 14.”

Gesmundo directed that court and judicial offices in other areas under localized ECQ and MECQ shall likewise be physically closed for the duration of the quarantine.

“These courts in (localized) ECQ and MECQ areas shall continue to operate during this period through fully remote videoconferencing, which must be maximized so as not to delay the trial of cases and court processes. Judges are to conduct fully remote videoconferencing hearing on pending cases and all other matters, whether urgent or not, regardless of their physical location and without prior permission from the Office of the Court Administrator,” the SC circular said.

Filing and service of pleadings and motions in affected areas are also suspended and shall resume after seven calendar days, counted from the first day of the physical reopening of the court.

Essential judicial offices shall maintain the necessary skeleton staff to address urgent matters and concerns while courts in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ shall be physically opened with a workforce of not more than 25 percent.

Source: Philippines News Agency