﻿Court grants P144-M tax refund to Toyota

The Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) has ordered the grant of a PHP144-million tax refund to Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation for imported automobiles and parts.

In a Jan. 19 decision made public on Tuesday, the CTA’s First Division through Presiding Justice Roman D. Del Rosario ordered the Bureau of Customs (BOC) “to refund or issue a tax credit certificate in favor of Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. the amount of PHP144.13 million.”

The amount represents excess customs duties, excess excise taxes, and value-added tax paid on its importations from Japan of completely built-up (CBU) motor vehicles with a cylinder capacity above 3,000 cc and knock-down components, parts, accessories for the assembly of motor vehicles from January 1 to June 30, 2010.

The case arose after local BOC offices ruled to disallow the Import Entry and Internal Revenue Declarations (IEIRDs) and/or Single Administrative Documents (SADs) which were not machine validated.

Toyota, for its part, claimed that the practice was contrary to the administrative regulations applicable during the time of its importation of goods.

Associate Justice Catherine T. Manahan concurred in the ruling.

