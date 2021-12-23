﻿Cotelco sends workers to help restore power lines in Caraga

The Cotabato Electric Cooperative, Incorporated (Cotelco) here has dispatched a team to join other electric cooperatives (ECs) in Soccsksargen (Region 12) to assist in power rehabilitation efforts in the typhoon-hit Caraga Region.

Engr. Godofredo B. Homez, Cotelco general manager, said Wednesday they have deployed two maintenance teams with a boom truck and equipment to step-up power restoration.

“This is the proof of our commitment which is to serve and support each other to withstand their mission to bring light and hope to families at this very moment”, he told the Philippine News Agency here in an interview.

He said the team forms part of the “Task Force Kapatid,” a call to all ECs to augment resources for the restoration of the toppled power lines and facilities damaged by Typhoon Odette.

Homez noted that the same Cotelco team was sent during the month-long power line rehabilitation of areas affected by Super Typhoon Yolanda in Eastern Visayas in 2013.

He said the team will be deployed in their respective areas of assignment in Caraga until the year ends, even during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“This is service beyond compare because, without hesitancy, they nodded to help others and set aside their interest to be with their families during the holiday season,” Homez said.

Meanwhile, Cotelco employees also contributed some PHP100,000 to procure necessities such as food packs for its allied EC workers affected by the typhoon.

Homez, concurrent chair of the Central Mindanao Electric Cooperative Association, together with other EC general managers, led the formal send-off ceremony Tuesday of TF Kapatid comprised of 12 teams of line workers – 11 from Region 12 and one from the Davao Region – at the Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative (Dasureco) grounds in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

Aside from Cotelco and Dasureco, other teams that joined the Caraga power rehabilitation assignment were the Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative, South Cotabato Electric Cooperative I; and Socoteco II, all in Region 12.

