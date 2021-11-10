﻿Cotabato City schools get supplies from foundation, power firm

The Cotabato Schools Division Office on Monday received various school supplies donated by a local power firm and a foundation that public school teachers and students of this city could use for their learning modules.

Among the supplies handed over were 500 reams of A4 bond papers, and fabricated wooden boxes worth a total of PHP142,500 and given by the Aboitiz Foundation Incorporated (AFI) and the Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light).

Johnny Balawag, school governance and operations division chief, said a total of 43 public schools, composed of 28 elementary schools and 15 high schools, will benefit from the donation.

“We appreciate and are grateful to the Cotabato Light and AFI for their continuing assistance to the city schools division. It clearly shows the importance of education amid the pandemic,” he said.

The bond paper will be used in printing modular-based kits, while the fabricated wooden boxes will be used to keep and store modules during their retrieval and release.

In a statement, Arlene Valdez Hepiga, speaking for Cotabato Light, vowed to continue its commitment to help the city advance meaningful projects for the benefit of the residents.

The power firm has been active in assisting schools within its franchise area, including scholarship grants to poor but deserving high school students.

The firm also aided schools here like refurbishments of school classroom buildings, science and computer laboratories project electrical lab, educational assistance to performing students.

In 2020, about 300 transistor radios for radio-based learning programs were distributed as a manifestation of its commitment to improving the quality of education in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency