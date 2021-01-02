﻿Cotabato City records no firecracker-related injuries

COTABATO CITY– For nine straight years, this city has registered zero firecracker-related injuries, the city government said Saturday.

Twelve persons, however, were arrested for possession of firecrackers in the city during the New Year’s Eve revelry.

“Those apprehended were outside their homes that time and were charged for violation of Ordinance 2144 or the ban of firecrackers in the city, and Ordinance 4529 or the discipline hours,” Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said.

The mayor warned residents that the law would be upheld at all times and that “there would be no sacred cows.”

Since 2013, the entry, sale, and possession of all forms of firecrackers and pyrotechnics have been prohibited here.

No stray bullet incidents here were also reported during the past years concerning the New Year’s celebration. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency