﻿Cotabato City hall clients now exempted from antigen test

COTABATO CITY – Clients entering the city hall premises here are not anymore required to undergo antigen rapid tests against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a city official said Wednesday.

This, after the city government observed a decrease in city hall transactions since last week due to the imposition of antigen tests on anyone who would enter the city hall as an added measure to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the locality.

“Seemingly, the public became aloof in entering the city hall as they are afraid that they might turn positive to the rapid test,” said Rolen Balquin, city public safety officer.

On June 9, Dr. Danda Juanday, city administrator, issued a memorandum by the authority of Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, requiring all 2,500 employees of the city hall to undergo a weekly antigen test.

The weekly antigen test was fully implemented on June 14. Those who tested negative were mandated to wear weekly color-coded wristbands.

The order earlier required clients transacting business at the city hall to undergo the same rapid test before entering its premises.

However, Balquin said a meeting by city officials on Tuesday resulted in changes in the rapid test implementation.

“From now on, the city employees are the only ones required to undergo the rapid tests,” he said.

Balquin, however, maintained that city hall clients are still required to undergo standard health procedures like body temperature check and wearing of face shields, and face masks.

So far, Balquin said three city government employees have shown positive results under the rapid tests.

“They have been isolated pending the release of their confirmatory reverse transcription – polymerases chain reaction test results,” he said.

As of Tuesday night, the city has 318 Covid-19 active cases

Source: Philippines News Agency