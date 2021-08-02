﻿Cotabato City drug den raid nets operator, 5 others

Anti-narcotics agents arrested six suspects, seized some PHP102,000 worth of suspected shabu, and dismantled a drug den following a successful buy-bust operation in Barangay Datu Balabaran here on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday, Director Gilbert Buenafe of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) identified those arrested as Khadafi Manisi Acoy 34, the alleged drug den operator; Jonathan Roman Nanding, 31; Alvin Gayun Cañada, 33; Emran Eman Diocolano, 39; Pedtucasan Acoy, 47; and Alex Batua Esmael, all of Purok Adil, Barangay Datu Balabaran.

Seized during the operation were 22 sachets of shabu estimated to be worth PHP102,000, marked money, assorted drug paraphernalia, and mobile phones.

Buenafe said the operation, with support from city police personnel, was carried out after they received information about the activities of drug peddlers and users in the community.

“We would like to thank concerned residents of the village for alerting us on the existence of the drug den in their area,” he said.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being readied against the suspects who are now detained at the PDEA-BARMM headquarters in this city.

Last week, two drug dens were also dismantled by PDEA-BARMM operatives in this city and nearby Maguindanao province.

