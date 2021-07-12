﻿Corruption case vs. Lanao Sur mayor junked

A Lanao del Sur town mayor was acquitted by the Sandiganbayan of corruption charges arising from the non-payment of the back salary of the municipal budget officer seven years ago.

In a 34-page decision dated July 9 and written by Associate Justice Rafael Lagos, the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division found Balabagan, Lanao del Sur Mayor Edna Ogka-Benito not guilty in the complaint filed by erstwhile municipal budget officer Sarahlyn Masbud.

The complainant claimed the mayor unreasonably delayed payment of her salary in 2014 and after that, she was unceremoniously replaced as she could not show original copies of her appointment paper.

The court found that she was stricken off the roll of the town’s employees and officials after going AWOL (absent without leave) and later dismissed from the service by the Sangguniang Bayan.

The court ruled that the prosecution “was not able to overcome the presumption of innocence afforded to the accused since it failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the latter violated (the law)”.

Benito was dismissed by the Ombudsman in 2016 after finding merits in Masbud’s complaints that included the failure of the mayor to act on her leave application and payment of back salaries.

Benito argued then that a copy of the appointment was required and Masbud could not produce it. The leave application, on the other hand, could not be approved as Masbud was already on AWOL status.

The Ombudsman ruled then that “it is unlawful for any public officer to neglect or refuse to act without sufficient justification for a reasonable time after due demand or request has been made”.

Benito elevated the case to the Court of Appeals.

Source: Philippines News Agency