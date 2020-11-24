﻿Coron to welcome local tourists beginning Dec. 1

MANILA – Coron Island will start accepting local tourists beginning December 1, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Tuesday.

“Coron, Palawan awaits your return to its magnificent limestone rock formations and stunning lagoons as it opens for domestic travel on December 1, 2020,” it said on its official Twitter account.

Based on the approved guidelines and protocols for prospective visitors to Coron, Palawan, any Filipino citizen or foreigner residing in the Philippines aged 15 to 65 may enter the island for leisure purposes.

To schedule a trip to Coron, the visitor must book via a DOT-certified accommodation establishment first.

A negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) result within 48 to 72 hours before arrival is also required. Visitor must also register and fill up the required health declaration form, which may be accessed soon at www.corontourism.ph.

Once the registration is approved, the visitor will be given a unique QR code, which will serve as a pass upon entry and while in Coron.

Upon check-in, the visitor needs to present the negative RT-PCR test; roundtrip ticket, and confirmed booking itinerary.

All tourists will also undergo health assessment at the triage area of Francisco Reyes Airport in Coron, Palawan.

If symptomatic, antigen testing will be required with a fee of PHP3,500 to be paid by the tourist, and once tested positive, the tourist will be isolated in a hotel isolation room.

Coron will be implementing a 50-percent carrying capacity for destinations with corresponding minimum health protocols implemented.

Last October 30, El Nido also expanded its travel bubble to more areas allowed for tourism activities.

The travel bubble allowed visitors to enter the island, provided they undergo and submit a negative RT-PCR test result at least 72 hours before their trip.

Source: Philippines News Agency