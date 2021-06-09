﻿Cordillera logs Covid-19 cases downtrend

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has recorded a downtrend of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases from the first week of April 2021 up to early June, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed. We advise our residents to be more vigilant, to be vaccinated when their turn comes,” Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, assistant regional director of the DOH-CAR, said in a message over social media.

In a report during the joint Regional Inter-Agency Agency Task Force (RIATF)-Regional Task Force (RTF) Covid meeting, Pangilinan said the trend was seen after the region logged the highest spike from March 21 to April 3 where it recorded over 700 cases in a single day.

She said CAR has logged a total of 37,230 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.

Based on the Covid-tracker of DOH-CAR, a total of 64 cases were recorded in all the local government units (LGUs) of the region on June 8.

Pangilinan said the region’s health care utilization rate (HCUR) as of June 8 is under low risk with a 49.80 percent occupancy rate.

She urged local government units to continue to strengthen their prevent, detect, isolate, test and reintegrate (PDITR) program among their residents.

She also advised residents, including tourists who visit the areas in the region, to strictly observe the minimum public health standards.

She reiterated that it is only through strict observance of health and safety protocols that a person can be protected from being infected with Covid-19, and vaccination to avoid getting severe infection.

Source: Philippines News Agency