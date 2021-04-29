﻿Cordillera cops nab 10 drug personalities

Policemen in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) have arrested 10 people engaged in illegal drug activity during operations from April 25 to 26, the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) reported on Tuesday.

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, PROCOR information officer, said four persons were arrested in a checkpoint in Poblacion Sadanga, Mountain Province on April 26 for attempting to transport about 8,250 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of PHP990,000.

Those arrested were identified as Lorence Bautista Ignacio, 21; John Ceasar Padilla, 20; Dan Mark Roa Delos Reyes, 21; and Vince Marie Robles Cruz, 21, all residents of Parang, Marikina City.

“A tip-off regarding a marijuana transport led to the arrest of four individuals in a checkpoint operation in Sadanga, Mountain Province,” he said.

The setting up of a checkpoint was a result of an information received saying that a black Toyota Avanza carrying marijuana from Kalinga will pass through the province.

Abellanida added that in the evening of the same day in Baguio City, Mark Camarillo Buscaga, 29, a high-value drug personality, was arrested by police operatives along Palispis Highway, Barangay Imelda.

Buscaga was arrested after selling 0.5 grams of shabu with a market value of PHP5,500 to an operative who acted as poseur buyer.

On Sunday (April 25), five persons were also arrested for possession of illegal drugs.

Based on the report of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), the suspects were identified as Mitchell Mendoza, 21; Andrew Chadwick Muros, 24; Fred Tayron Canita Napat-a, 21; Luis Angelo Idiesca, 22, and Jensen Elias Suanding, 23.

The report said the policemen responded to a call from a concerned citizen about rowdy drunk persons who were consuming illegal drugs.

Drugs worth PHP6,000 were seized from the arrested persons.

Source: Philippines News Agency