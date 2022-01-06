﻿Cordillera cops give P4.5-M aid to ‘Odette’-hit Bohol colleagues

The Police Regional Office-Cordillera (PROCor) has turned over cash assistance worth PHP4.5 million to their colleagues in areas ravaged by Typhoon Odette.

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, PROCor information officer in a message on Wednesday, said the cash assistance was raised from the contribution of police personnel in the Cordillera under the “Oplan Binnadang”.

“A total of PHP4,433,740 was collected from the voluntary contributions of the PROCor personnel,” he said.

He said PHP350,700 was contributed by the Regional Headquarters; PHP688,940 from Abra Provincial Police Office (PPO); PHP319,000 from Apayao PPO; PHP717,700 from Baguio City Police Office; PHP600,200 from Benguet PPO; PHP516,100 from Ifugao PPO; PHP477,100 from Kalinga PPO; PHP354,500 from Mountain Province PPO; and PHP422,000 from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 (RMFB15).

Abellanida said PROCOR director, Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, gave an additional amount from his fund that completed the region’s donation to PHP4.5 million.

Abellanida said the cash donation was personally received by the Bohol Police Provincial Director, Col. Osmundo Salibo, from the PROCor team that delivered the check.

Aside from the cash donation, the PROCor, with the help of the stakeholders last Dec. 21, 2021, sent relief items to Cebu and Bohol as initial assistance.

Oplan Binnadang is an adopted program of the Cordillera police in assisting the public, including their fellow policeman.

“Binnadang” is a Kankanaey word that means cooperation or “bayanihan”.

Source: Philippines News Agency