﻿Cordillera, Cagayan Valley top regions with most lockdowns: DILG

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Cagayan Valley topped regions with the most number of areas enforcing granular lockdowns, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday night.

Año, in his report to President Rodrigo Duterte during the Talk to the People briefing, said out of a total of 807 areas under granular lockdown, 242 are in CAR while Cagayan Valley has 212.

These were followed by the National Capital Region with 169; Ilocos Region, 165 and Mimaropa with 19.

“In the entire country, 31 LGUs have so far conducted granular lockdowns. This involves 296 barangays and 807 (areas) are now under granular lockdown,” Año told the President.

He said the measure has so far affected 1,111 households and 2,145 individuals.

He also told the Chief Executive that LGUs and the Philippine National Police are now intensifying the monitoring of the compliance of health safety protocols in public places.

The DILG chief also added that from January 16 to 21, the number of persons apprehended for non-wearing of face masks rose by 3 percent at 64,645, from 62,833 for the period January 9 to 15.

In the same period, some 590 individuals were accosted over the conduct of mass gatherings, a 77 percent increase from only 332.

A total of 24,398 individuals, meanwhile, were apprehended for violation of physical distancing rules, an increase of 3.7 percent from 23,528 from January 9 to 15.

Año also clarified that only a small number of these violators were charged, while the majority of them were just given a warning.

“I wish to remind all our countrymen to comply with the minimum public health standards so that we can safely weather this Covid-19 pandemic. Our law enforcers are there to ensure your safety,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency