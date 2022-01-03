﻿Cops, villages crack down on violators of firecracker rules

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it is closely coordinating with barangay officials and other village peacekeepers following the pronouncement of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) giving village workers the authority to apprehend firecracker ban violators for the New Year revelry.

“The Barangay and local PNP units’ partnership will ensure that there is proper enforcement of local Executive Orders and a strong system of shared responsibility. Their presence can expand our monitoring deployment. They serve as our lookout in our blindspot areas,” said PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, in a statement.

Carlos said the PNP adheres to the statement of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año that it is the PNP’s responsibility to enforce policies regulating the manufacture and use of firecrackers through the conduct of inspections, confiscation, and destruction of prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

Executive Order 28, signed by Duterte in 2017, provides for the regulation and control on the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, and the use of regulated firecrackers that shall be confined to community fireworks displays.

The DILG chief said it is the responsibility of the PNP and the LGUs to enforce national and local policies regulating the manufacture and use of firecrackers through the conduct of inspections, and confiscation and destruction of prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

Violations include a fine of PHP20,000 to PHP30,000, imprisonment of six months to one year, cancellation of license and business permit, and confiscation of inventory stocks.

Under Memorandum Order No. 31 issued by Duterte in 2019, the PNP, in coordination with local government units (LGUs), the Bureau of Fire Protection and other concerned agencies, is tasked to conduct inspections to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and users of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices are complying with safety guidelines.

Some LGUs have already disclosed their intention to break away from the tradition and instead encouraged residents to use safe alternatives in the traditional celebration of the New Year.

Local orders have formalized and laid down the provisions, including the penalties for violators.

Recently, the PNP released a list of prohibited firecrackers/pyrotechnic devices (FC/PDs) that the public cannot use anywhere within or outside firecracker zones or designated community fireworks display areas identified by LGUs in preparation for the New Year celebration.

The firecrackers regulated for sale and use are baby rockets, bawang, el diablo, Judas’ belt, paper caps, pulling of strings, skyrocket, small triangulo, and other types that are not oversized, overweight, and imported.

On the other hand, pyrotechnic devices or “pailaw” allowed to be sold and used are the butterfly, fountain, jumbo regular and special, luces, Mabuhay, Roman candle, sparklers, trompillo, and whistle device.

Source: Philippines News Agency