﻿Cops tracking source of P5.3-M cocaine seized in Tawi-Tawi

An investigation is underway to determine the source of the PHP5.3 million worth of cocaine seized from a big-time drug suspect in Tawi-Tawi last week, the country’s top cop said on Monday.

“Iniimbestigahan na si Basir Daud upang alamin kung saan galing ang nakumpiskang cocaine sa kanya at kilalanin ang iba pa niyang mga kasabwat (Basir Daud is being investigated to find out the source of the cocaine confiscated from him and identify his other accomplices),” said PNP chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, in a statement.

Daud was arrested in a joint operation by the police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in an operation in Pundohan Tapis, Barangay Sipangkot, Sitangkai in Tawi-Tawi last October 29.

“I commend this operation that yielded millions worth of cocaine. This is proof that the government will continue to fight to stop the operation of illegal drugs in the country. The PNP will continue to work with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Coast Guard to strengthen our country’s ocean and coastline surveillance in Tawi-Tawi and neighboring areas as we do not rule out the possibility that the confiscated cocaine has been smuggled into our country. it using the southern backdoor,” Eleazar said.

Aside from the illegal drugs, Daud also yielded an M16 rifle during the operation.

Meanwhile, Eleazar also hailed the arrest in Butuan City of a couple who was allegedly connected with the Kapa Community Ministry International which is purportedly involved in an investment scam.

Citing information reaching his office, Eleazar identified the suspects Samson Amores, 53, and his wife Analita, 46, who are listed as the top 5 and 6 most wanted persons in Butuan City.

The couple was arrested last October 28 by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Libertad.

“Magpapatuloy ang pulisya sa pagtugis sa iba pang natitirang suspek sa Kapa investment scam upang panagutin sila sa batas (The police will continue to pursue the other remaining suspects in the Kapa investment scam to hold them accountable to the law)” he added.

In July last year, Kapa founder Joel Apolinario and 23 others were arrested in Surigao del Sur.

During that operation, a gun battle ensued between law enforcers and members of Kapa, who were armed with high-powered guns.

The Kapa group has been accused of involvement in a Ponzi scheme where it enticed people to give at least PHP10,000 to the organization in exchange for a 30 percent monthly return or “love gift” for life.

The group has allegedly duped investors in Mindanao of over PHP10 billion.

Eleazar advised the public not to be easily persuaded into entering any investment scheme that seems “too good to be true”.

“Let’s be careful with these kinds of investment schemes that promise huge returns or offer instant cash effortlessly. If you have ever been the victim of a scam, please notify the authorities immediately so that we can take action,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency