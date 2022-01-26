﻿Cops told to give their best in serving nation

As the nation commemorates the heroism of the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) troopers who died in the line of duty exactly seven years ago on Monday, Davao Police Regional Office (PRO-11) regional director Brig. Gen. Filmore Escobal urged his personnel to always give their best in serving the country.

Escobal said giving their best for the country would eventually help the Philippine National Police fulfill its mission to protect the nation and its people.

“May this activity always remind every citizen of the country that while everyone is resting well, some of your police officers and even our Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) counterparts are risking their lives and even losing it just to make our country a safer and more secure place to dwell in,” he said.

Escobal together with Liezel Inocencio, widow of SAF 44 SPO1 Lover Inocencio, performed a symbolic act of giving honor to the members of SAF 44 at Camp Quintin Merecido here on Tuesday.

The 44 SAF commandos died in a botched police operation called “Oplan Exodus” against two high-value targets, Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan, and terrorist Abdul Basit Usman on Jan. 25, 2015 in Mamasapano, Maguindanao.

The SAF commandos were able to kill Marwan but failed to get Usman, who was later killed in another operation.

Every January 25, PRO-11 commemorates the SAF 44’s gallantry through wreath-laying at the Bantayog ng mga Bayaning Pulis ground inside the camp.

On Feb. 21, 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 164, declaring January 25 as the “Day of National Remembrance” for the SAF 44.

“PRO-11 never cease to acknowledge the heroism that the SAF 44 who has selflessly dedicated their lives in honor to the country,” Escobal said.

