﻿Cops told to be alert vs. bogus ‘ayuda’ claimants

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, on Saturday reminded police officers to be alert against bogus beneficiaries who are out to steal cash aid from legitimate recipients who were affected by the recent two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

In a statement, Eleazar said personnel deployed to aid distribution centers should assist village officials in making sure that those getting the cash assistance are the ones who are on the official list of beneficiaries.

This came after the arrest of a barangay chairman and three other individuals in Manila for allegedly stealing the cash assistance intended for two qualified beneficiaries, amounting to PHP8,000.

“I commend all the PNP personnel responsible for the arrest of those barangay officials who are taking advantage of the pandemic at the expense of our poor kababayan in Manila. I have directed the RD (regional director) of the NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) to make sure that charges will be filed against these corrupt village officials,” he said.

Reports said the suspects supposedly used fake identification cards and falsified some documents to get the cash assistance that was not intended for them.

Eleazar also tasked the local police to coordinate with local government officials to discuss the steps that need to be undertaken to prevent a repeat of the incident.

He likewise urged the public to report to authorities if they know some irregularities happening during aid distribution.

“The order of our President (Rodrigo Duterte) and our Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (Eduardo Año) is clear – make sure that the aid will reach our kababayans. We call on the public to report to the PNP incidents of aid theft in their villages,” (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency