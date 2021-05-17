﻿Cops to tighten watch on leisure, tourism spots under strict GCQ

Police officers will keep a tight watch on leisure and tourism establishments that are allowed to operate in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus, composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

In a press briefing in Camp Crame on Monday, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said this is to prevent superspreader events that may trigger a spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases as NCR Plus shifted to general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions starting May 15.

“Inaasahan na namin ang pagdami ng mga taong magsisilabas dahil nga nagkaroon ng adjustments sa allowed capacity rates ng ating business establishments at leisure areas. Ito ay amin nang napaghandaan at mahigpit na babantayan (We are expecting an increase in the number of people leaving their houses as there have been adjustments in the allowed capacity rates of our business establishments and leisure areas. We have prepared for this and we are keeping an eye on this),” Eleazar added.

Under GCQ with heightened restrictions, outdoor tourist attractions are allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity.

For instance, some tourist attractions in Intramuros such as Fort Santiago and the Baluarte de San Diego opened their doors to visitors starting Monday.

Eleazar, however, reminded the public to limit their leisure travel within the NCR Plus area.

He also urged police units to be on the lookout for violations of minimum public health safety protocols and to coordinate closely with local government units in securing tourist attractions and leisure spots.

“Tandaan natin na nasa bansa na ang mas nakahahawang variant ng Covid-19 na galing sa India kaya kailangan po natin ang mas ibayong pagiingat. Kung hindi po talaga natin maiiwasan ang paglabas, (Let us remember that the more contagious variant of Covid-19 from India is already in the country so we need to be extra careful. If we can’t really avoid going outside) remember to always wear your face masks and face shields and observe physical distancing,” Eleazar said.

He also reminded the management of businesses allowed to operate, including tourist spots and leisure areas, to strictly abide by the guidelines of the national government on the allowed operational capacity and impose minimum health safety protocols on their patrons.

Source: Philippines News Agency