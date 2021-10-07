﻿Cops to intensify crackdown vs. Reds’ poll extortion

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, on Wednesday has ordered all units to spare no effort in stopping extortion activities by the New People’s Army (NPA) during the election season.

Eleazar’s order came after President Rodrigo Duterte warned communist rebels and political warlords to stay out of the national and local elections next year and that the NPA must be prevented from collecting “permit-to-campaign” fees from politicians.

“Nagpapaalala rin ako sa mga kakandidato na huwag patulan itong ilegal na gawain ng mga rebeldeng komunista. Sama-sama nating siguraduhin na maging malinis at maayos ang eleksyon sa susunod na taon (I would also like to remind candidates not to give in to these illegal activities of communist rebels. Let us do everything to ensure that next year’s elections will be clean and orderly),” Eleazar said in a statement.

He also assured the public that the PNP would be vigilant against communist terrorists and other local threat groups before, during, and even after the elections.

Eleazar, meanwhile, lauded the police and the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines who conducted a joint operation that led to the confiscation of war materials in Sorsogon on Tuesday.

“I commend our police and military personnel in Bicol region for the successful operation in Sorsogon that resulted in the confiscation of war materials from the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front) as part of our intensified campaign not only to end communist insurgency but also in ensuring the peaceful conduct of elections in May next year,” Eleazar said.

He also asked for the public’s cooperation and urged them to immediately report the presence of suspected NPA rebels or other lawless elements in their areas.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency