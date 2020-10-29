﻿Cops to ensure strict enforcement of cemeteries’ closure

The Joint Task Force Covid Shield has ordered all police commanders to coordinate with local government units to ensure strict enforcement of the closure of all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums starting on Thursday.

Task force commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, also ordered setting up security booths in all entrances of cemeteries and the conduct of regular patrols in the vicinity of those areas to prohibit the entry of people.

“We should make sure that the order of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) should be strictly followed because the real intention here is to discourage the influx of a large number of people during Undas as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Eleazar said in a press statement.

Last month, the IATF-EID issued a resolution ordering the closure of all cemeteries, memorial parks, columbaria, and similar places from October 29 to November 4.

It also ordered that only 30 percent visitor capacity would be allowed in these areas before and after the scheduled closure dates.

As of Thursday, a total of 15,629 policemen were tasked to secure various cemeteries, columbaria, and memorial parks while 4,958 more policemen were deployed as road safety marshals.

A total of 2,967 police assistance desks were also set up.

“We also have a total of 26,478 force multipliers who will assist our personnel. These force multipliers are mostly barangay tanods (watchmen) and the personnel of the city and municipal Public Order and Safety,” said Eleazar.

Source: Philippines News Agency