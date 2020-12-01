﻿Cops tap residents to curb illegal activities in Sarangani Bay

The Philippine National Police (PNP)-Maritime Group has established community-based information networks to help monitor the movement of smugglers and other suspicious persons in the coastal villages here.

Lt. Col. Larry Domingo, chief of the Regional Maritime Unit-12, said Tuesday they tapped community leaders and concerned residents to track down and provide information on possible illegal activities in their areas.

Dubbed the Barangay Information Network, Domingo said they trained at least 68 residents on gathering information and monitoring people who are coming in and out of their communities.

“This is to immediately track down the entry of suspicious individuals, especially terrorists, and those engaged in various illegal activities,” he said.

Over the years, Domingo said authorities confiscated millions worth of illegal products from Indonesia that were brought in using motorboats.

In July, the police operatives recovered around PHP8.9 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and other products from Indonesia in a local warehouse maintained by an undocumented Chinese national.

The maritime police also assist operations against illegal fishing activities within the Sarangani Bay, a declared protected seascape.

Domingo said they requested more modern watercraft and outboard motors to effectively patrol the coastal areas against smugglers and other criminal elements.

