﻿Cops seize P123-K shabu in Bacolod drug sting

Operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit-Western Visayas (RPDEU-6) have seized PHP123,500 worth of suspected shabu from two personalities in a buy-bust at Purok Kagaykay, Barangay 2 here on Monday night.

A report released by the Bacolod City Police Office on Tuesday identified one of the suspects as Romulo Hamantoc, 31, a high-value individual, who evaded arrest.

The other one, Arielle Discutido, 21, a street level individual, was arrested.

During the operation at around 10 p.m. led by Capt. Thurslie Castillo, a poseur-buyer was able to buy PHP2,000 worth of shabu from the suspects.

The team also recovered seven sachets containing the prohibited substance with the same value.

Discutido is now detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2.

The operation followed the series of buy-busts conducted by the local police since last week.

On Jan. 14, anti-drug operatives arrested four persons and seized PHP271,680 worth of shabu in three separate buy-busts in this city.

Albert Oñates, a street-level target, yielded 17 grams valued at PHP115,600 while recovered from Ana Marie Dacones, 42, and Vincent John Martinez, 28, were 6.76 grams with a street value of PHP54,080.

Marc Plary Bayonita, 36, a high-value individual, was found possessing about 15 grams of shabu with a market value of PHP102,000.

