﻿Cops seize BIFF war materiel in Maguindanao

An alert civilian has helped the police foil attempts by lawless elements to sow terror and possibly attack government troopers and installations in Maguindanao.

The civilian sighted the presence of suspected members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Barangay Labo-Labo in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Lt. Col. Erwin Tabora, chief of the Provincial Police Mobile Force Company, said the successful operation was the result of an intelligence-driven project aimed at neutralizing lawless groups operating in the province.

Tabora said the police mobile force was patrolling the vicinity of Barangay Labo-Labo when they chanced upon armed men who quickly scampered towards the interior of the village and vanished.

“The lawless group left behind a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, one RPG ammunition, one live anti-tank ammunition, and one live anti-personnel mine contraption,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, director of the Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, lauded the inclination of the community of Maguindanao to help the police in its fight against criminality.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY