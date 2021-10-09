﻿Cops probe killing of 3 persons in SoCot town

Police have launched a deeper investigation into the suspected summary execution of three persons in a remote village in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Lt. Col. Alex Joe Orcajada, chief of Polomolok municipal police station, said the three victims were found hogtied with gunshot wounds past 9 a.m. Monday near a river in Purok 2, Barangay Sulit.

He identified the victims as Jayson Endencio, 25, of Purok 1, Barangay Lapu; and Eros James Benosa, 18, and Carlyn Loyd Huelar, 22, both of Purok 6, Barangay Sulit.

They were reportedly last seen by relatives leaving Barangay Sulit on Sunday morning aboard a motorcycle, he said.

“They only said they’re going to the Melyango (swimming) resort in Tboli (town),” Orcajada said in a phone interview.

The police official said the families of the three victims reported them as missing after failing to return home on Sunday evening.

Concerned residents eventually found their remains separately on Monday morning and relatives confirmed their identities.

Orcajada said investigators are already following some leads regarding the killing, including the possible suspects, but withheld specific details pending the ongoing investigation.

But he hinted it was possible that the victims were mistaken as “assets” of authorities by certain lawless groups.

“We’re looking into all angles and gathering accounts from possible witnesses to identify the suspects,” Orcajada said.

Source: Philippines News Agency