﻿Cops, PDEA nab 2, seize P680-K ‘shabu’ in Zambo Peninsula

Government operatives have scored anew as they arrested two people, including a woman, and seized PHP680,000 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in the region, a top police official announced Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, newly-installed director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), identified the arrested suspects as Rawiya Paslangan, 47, and Mark Paolo dela Peña, 39.

Simborio said Paslangan was arrested by operatives of the police’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in an anti-drug operation in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan here at about 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Seized from her were about 50 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP340,000, a bag, and 89 pieces of PHP1,000 bills boodle money topped with one genuine PHP1,000 bill as marked money.

After her arrest, Paslangan claimed to be unaware that there was a pack of shabu inside the bag she was carrying, among some biscuits.

She said a friend, whom she did not identify, requested her to bring the bag and give it to a woman upon arrival when she boarded a boat in Jolo, Sulu to this city last night.

Meanwhile, Simborio said dela Peña was arrested in an anti-drug operation by joint policemen and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives in Purok 1, Barangay Anonang, Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur at about 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dela Peña, of Purok 4, Barangay Bag-ong Silang, Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, yielded about 50 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP340,000, a motorcycle, PHP150,000 boodle money topped with one genuine PHP1,000 as marked money, and other personal belongings, according to Simborio.

He said cases for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were being readied against the two suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency