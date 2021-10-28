﻿Cops, PDEA agents lauded for Bicol, Pasay sting ops

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, on Wednesday lauded the successful anti-drug operations by the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that netted close to PHP14 million worth of shabu in Bicol and Pasay City earlier this week.

“I commend all our operatives in Bicol and in Metro Manila for their successful operations that resulted in the confiscation of almost PHP14 million worth of shabu. Sa halip na magbago ay patuloy na hinahamon ng mga taong ito ang ating batas at ang ating pamahalaan kaya naman hindi rin titigil ang PNP at ang PDEA upang turuan sila ng leksyon (Instead of reforming, these people continue to challenge our law and our government, so the PNP and the PDEA will not stop in teaching them a lesson),” he said in a statement.

In Bicol, the two-day operations in Camarines Sur resulted in the death of 36-year-old Alvin Baldoza and the arrest of another drug suspect.

Baldoza, a newly identified drug personality, sold a sachet of shabu worth PHP300,000 to an undercover agent in Barangay Palestina in Pili town around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was killed after he opened fire at police officers who tried to arrest him.

Authorities recovered at the crime scene a .45-caliber pistol with magazine, four auto cartridges, a digital weighing scale, and a kilo of shabu worth PHP6.8 million.

On Monday night, police operatives arrested Chiz Navea, 52, a barangay chairperson who ranked third in the municipal police drug watch list, during a search warrant operation at his house in Barangay Daha, Lagonoy town, Camarines Sur. He yielded 25 grams of shabu worth PHP170,000.

Also on Monday, police and PDEA agents arrested Jhake Esik Fernandez, 21, a high-value target, in a buy-bust operation at a mall in Pasay City.

Recovered from Fernandez was one kilo of shabu worth PHP6.8 million. A minor was also rescued during the operation.

Eleazar said law enforcers seized more than PHP8 billion worth of shabu in the series of aggressive anti-illegal drugs operations since last month.

Source: Philippines News Agency