﻿Cops ordered to guard leisure areas during ‘Undas’

Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, has ordered all police commanders to deploy sufficient personnel in all leisure areas as people are expected to flock there during the “Undas” holidays.

Eleazer made the directive to ensure that safety protocols are being followed amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Coordinate with local government units and the management of establishments and leisure areas for the orderly implementation of health and safety regulations,” Eleazar told police officers on Saturday.

Earlier, the Picnic Grove in Tagaytay, a top tourist destination, has resumed operations allowing fully vaccinated visitors from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On the other hand, Baguio City will be opened to the public beginning Nov. 1.

All ages are allowed, but visitors must be fully inoculated against Covid-19 while those aged 12 to 17-years-old must present a negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or antigen test result. The requirement is optional for those aged 11-years-old and below.

Eleazar also reminded the public to take note of requirements before planning visits to any leisure area to avoid encountering problems.

NCR curfew hours

Meanwhile, Eleazar assured the public that police personnel are ready to secure streets and communities should National Capital Region (NCR) mayors decide to lift entirely or shorten the uniform curfew hours.

“Mas paiigtingin ng pulisya ang pagbabantay lalo na at nalalapit na rin ang Kapaskuhan kung saan nagsusulputan ang mga tiangge o sale sa iba’t ibang malls dito sa NCR. Hindi natin hahayaan na samantalahin ito ng mga kriminal o masasamang loob (The police will further intensify their efforts to secure the public even as the Christmas season approaches where flea markets or sales in the NCR will start going full blast. We will not allow criminals to exploit the festive mood of our people),” Eleazar said.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is mulling to lift or at least adjust curfew hours to give way to longer mall hours.

MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos, however, said the proposal to change the current 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew period is still up for the NCR mayors’ decision.

The national government has decided to still place NCR under Alert Level 3 from Nov. 1 to 14.

Source: Philippines News Agency