﻿Cops nab suspect in rob-slay of Negrense teacher

The suspect in the robbery-slay of a senior high school teacher in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental was arrested by authorities at his partner’s residence in Barangay Singcang-Airport here early Friday morning.

Construction worker Delleon del Rosario, 39, who has been charged with robbery with murder, is detained at the Cadiz City Police Station.

Initial investigation showed that the victim, Jessica Ducay, 28, a teacher at Dr. Vicente F. Gustilo Memorial National High School, was alone when del Rosario entered her house in Sitio Canipa-an, Barangay Banquerohan on Wednesday.

He stabbed her and stole her cash amounting to PHP79,000 and personal belongings.

In a radio interview, Lt. Col. Rocky Desear, Cadiz City police chief, said the suspect was identified through footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the Ducay residence.

“He was hired to paint the house. He had been working there for almost one week,” he added.

Investigators recovered two hammers, a face mask, a cap, and a bladed weapon inside the victim’s house.

Desear said based on the information they gathered from the suspect’s original residence in Barangay 8 here, del Rosario was previously jailed at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, and is also facing various cases such as illegal drugs.

He added that before del Rosario’s arrest, investigators recovered the victim’s bag along a river in Barangay Caduhaan.

Desear said upon learning about the suspect’s presence in Bacolod, he deployed his men to pursue him.

Together with personnel of Bacolod City Police Station 8 headed by Maj. Joery Puerto, Cadiz City operatives were able to arrest del Rosario at 1:30 a.m. in the house in Calong Calong, Zone 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency