﻿Cops’ good deeds show true face of PNP: Eleazar

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Monday encouraged police personnel to bring into the fore stories of good deeds by the members of the organization.

Eleazar, who visited Tagbilaran City, Bohol as part of his inspection tour of the Central Visayas region, said small deeds are often left unnoticed especially those that occur in far-flung police units, but the PNP leadership will endeavor to recognize them.

“We know that there are so many policemen who do good every day especially in remote provinces. Even though our countrymen do not see these, small deeds that are probably not being recognized by the people and yet these are being recognized by the PNP leadership because it shows the true face of the PNP,” he said in his speech.

Eleazar administered the oath of office of advocacy group members who are helping the Bohol police as force multipliers and in other community relations activities, in a ceremony at Camp Francisco Dagohoy.

While he admitted that some have tarnished the image of the police force, he stressed that they are few and their shenanigans could be overshadowed by the good deeds of the vast majority who serve based on the standards of the police service.

The PNP, he said, has been looking for the “little things” that the police force can brag about to the community and further strengthen the work that every police unit does in the service of the Filipino people.

Eleazar also said his intensified cleanliness policy for all police offices and stations is a doable program and an important factor in changing the image of the organization.

“It may be a very simple concept based on ‘broken window theory that seeks to attend to a smaller problem that needs to be addressed right away to prevent such problem from becoming bigger,” he added.

He noted that police stations are the “windows and souls” of the PNP. “It is here that lasting impressions are seen by our countrymen,” the PNP chief said, noting that clean and presentable offices reflect the discipline and good deeds that police personnel are capable of doing.

Eleazar also underscored the PNP’s internal cleansing effort and the campaign to eradicate illegal drugs in every Filipino community.

Meanwhile, he turned over some PNP equipment to the Bohol provincial police office as he commended its members for working with the Philippine Army and the community in ending insurgency and bolstering the tourism industry that gives livelihood to residents in the countryside.

